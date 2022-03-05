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The Truth About Ukraine & the Donbass - A Few Words of Truth from Steven D Kelley
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220 views • March 05, 2022
This was a small portion of Steven D Kelley's show from February 24, 2022, called Putin Absorbs Donbass. Here on this channel, or at https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1 .
Please view the other videos from Steven D Kelley. Join his Telegram group called, OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley, at https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
This TikTok video link is: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZSeEeYj9R/
Please view the other videos from Steven D Kelley. Join his Telegram group called, OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley, at https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
This TikTok video link is: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZSeEeYj9R/
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