BREAKING: Ballistic missiles & suicide drones are reportedly striking near Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, and the U.S. Consulate.
IRGC attack on Erbil.
There were 3 other videos, one too short, one silent to post, and the other wasn't too clear about what I was seeing.
