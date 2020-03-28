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JOSE MUJICA: An Austere Life as Uruguay's President
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6 views • March 28, 2020
A commentary on the New York Times article by former State Department official, Dr. Steve R. Pieczenik.
After years of imprisonment and solitary confinement, Uruguay's president, Jose Mujica, lives an austere life as he practices a new form of radicalism by promoting economic growth and serving as a role model for world leaders.
SEE MORE AT: http://SteveTalks.tv
After years of imprisonment and solitary confinement, Uruguay's president, Jose Mujica, lives an austere life as he practices a new form of radicalism by promoting economic growth and serving as a role model for world leaders.
SEE MORE AT: http://SteveTalks.tv
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