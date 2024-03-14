⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(14 March 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of active actions by units of the Zapad Group of Forces, the situation on the front line has improved, Russian troops have inflicted a fire defeat on enemy units close to Ivanovka (Kharkov region) and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counterattack by the AFU 47th Motorised Infantry Brigade has been repulsed near Pershotravnyovoye (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses were up to 30 servicemen, one tank, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In addition, as a result of preemptive actions by Russian units, another attempt by the AFU to break through into the border territory of the Russian Federation has been foiled foiled near Spodariushino (Belgorod region).

Aviation and artillery have destroyed up to 195 troops, five tanks, four armoured fighting vehicles, three UR-77 self-propelled mine clearing rocket systems, and three engineer obstacle-clearing vehicles.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces have occupied more favourable lines and positions and defeated enemy formations close to Georgievka, Kleshcheyevka, and Nevelskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU lost over 240 servicemen, three tanks, and five motor vehicles.

During the counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one U.S.-made M198 howitzer, and one UK-made FH-70 gun. In addition, one ammunition depot has been destroyed.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have hit manpower and hardware concentration areas of the 107th Territorial Defence Brigade near Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Eight counterattacks by assault groups of 24th, 47th, 59th mechanised, 3rd assault, and 78th air assault brigades of the AFU have been repulsed near Novgorodskoye, Novobakhmutovka, Berdychi, Semyonovka, and Orlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 410 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made Bradley IFV, nine motor vehicles, one D-30 howitzer, and one AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station.▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces have defeated and repelled three attacks by assault groups of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade and the 128th Brigade of the AFU close to Vladimirovka and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy losses were up to 125 troops, one tank, and two motor vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers.

▫️In Kherson direction, as a result of coordinated actions by the units of the Dnepr Group of Forces, the situation along the front line has been improved, the fire has been inflicted on manpower and hardware concentration areas of the 118th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, the 35th Marine Brigade, the 23rd Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard, and the 121st Territorial Defence Brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region), Vysshetarasovka (Dnepropetrovsk region), and Mikhailovka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses were up to 30 servicemen and two motor vehicles.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Groups of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 108 areas.



▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 136 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, one French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, four U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and four Grad MLRS shells.



📊In total, 577 airplanes, 269 helicopters, 15,498 unmanned aerial vehicles, 485 air defence missile systems, 15,481 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,238 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,406 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 19,731 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.