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Dr Carrie Madej speaks with Matt MQ & Kate the Therapist from Australia on the Standing Tall Podcast.
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322 views • July 13, 2021
We discuss mRNA implications.
Australian Doctors in breach of their Hippocratic oath.
Australian government committing HIGH TREASON and CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
USA government committing HIGH TREASON and CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
UK government committing HIGH TREASON and CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
The World Economic Forum - Who are they and why are they connected to all of this?
World Health Organization - WHO the f*ck do they think they are?
Will we wake up & collectively banish these elite entities from our planet?
Spike Proteins.
THE WAR OF ALL WARS. THIS IS THE LAST CHANCE TO SAVE HUMANITY.
TIK TOK TOK.
[Disclaimer: any guest that presents their bio, recall, testimony, assertions of service, and/or their recounts of performed duties in service takes their own responsibility for what they share, and is not the responsibility of the standing tall podcast. and any guest adhere to their own NDA formalities and procedures and it’s their responsibility to get their own clearance by their chain of command protocols. It is assumed that any guest has prior approval of their discussions and is the responsibility of any guest to be certain of their testimony and disclosure. Especially pertaining to any military personnel and/or contractors whether in acting duty, or retired.]
[The standing tall podcast is for entertainment and philosophy purposes and is no way medical advice in nature and should be considered as entertainment, no different than watching a tv show or a movie in the form of a persons testimony.]
Australian Doctors in breach of their Hippocratic oath.
Australian government committing HIGH TREASON and CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
USA government committing HIGH TREASON and CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
UK government committing HIGH TREASON and CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
The World Economic Forum - Who are they and why are they connected to all of this?
World Health Organization - WHO the f*ck do they think they are?
Will we wake up & collectively banish these elite entities from our planet?
Spike Proteins.
THE WAR OF ALL WARS. THIS IS THE LAST CHANCE TO SAVE HUMANITY.
TIK TOK TOK.
[Disclaimer: any guest that presents their bio, recall, testimony, assertions of service, and/or their recounts of performed duties in service takes their own responsibility for what they share, and is not the responsibility of the standing tall podcast. and any guest adhere to their own NDA formalities and procedures and it’s their responsibility to get their own clearance by their chain of command protocols. It is assumed that any guest has prior approval of their discussions and is the responsibility of any guest to be certain of their testimony and disclosure. Especially pertaining to any military personnel and/or contractors whether in acting duty, or retired.]
[The standing tall podcast is for entertainment and philosophy purposes and is no way medical advice in nature and should be considered as entertainment, no different than watching a tv show or a movie in the form of a persons testimony.]
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