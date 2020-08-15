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MOVIE TRAILER: PUBLIC "HEALTH" AGENCIES ARE SOCK-PUPPETS FOR BIG PHARMA
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90 views • August 15, 2020
Movie Trailer - 1986TheAct
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
This movie may have some interesting facts but if it is trying to promote that there is such a thing – as safe vaccine - the fact is that NO VACCINE CAN BE GUARANTEED AS EFFECTIVE OR SAFE NOR WHAT CHEMICALS AND INGREDIENTS END UP ACTUALLY BEING IN THE SYRINGE
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
This movie may have some interesting facts but if it is trying to promote that there is such a thing – as safe vaccine - the fact is that NO VACCINE CAN BE GUARANTEED AS EFFECTIVE OR SAFE NOR WHAT CHEMICALS AND INGREDIENTS END UP ACTUALLY BEING IN THE SYRINGE
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
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