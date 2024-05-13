Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson





May 13, 2024





Today is all about Israel. Pastor Stan shows us from the Scriptures that Israel will never lose another battle ever again. We also see that the U.S. has paused weapon shipment to Israel, that Israelis feel betrayed following Biden’s threat and that God has a special Covenant with Israel.

00:00 - Intro

03:11 - Palestinian Bid

04:41 - US Pauses Weapons to Israel

06:39 - Biden will bring 1929 to Economy

10:11 - Mark to Biden: Who do you think you are?

16:17 - Tyler Force Act

19:37 - Everlasting Covenant with Israel

21:26 - Our Sponsors





