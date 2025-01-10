BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SHERIFF RICHARD MACK | Inauguration Day Security Risks: A Call for Preparedness
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
56 followers
1
164 views • 3 months ago

SHERIFF RICHARD MACK | Inauguration Day Security Risks: A Call for Preparedness


As Inauguration Day approaches, concerns about potential security threats rise. Experts discuss the increasing likelihood of domestic attacks from coordinated groups, including cartels and foreign operatives. Highlighting vulnerabilities in infrastructure, such as power plants and water supplies, this video emphasizes the importance of vigilance and preparation. Learn why some are calling for the cancellation of traditional ceremonies and what steps citizens can take to stay ready in uncertain times.


THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/40k-footview-ep-37/



NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
cartelspublic safetysheriff mackvigilancesheriff richard mackemergency planningsecurity concernscoordinated attacksthreat assessmentdomestic threatsinauguration securityforeign operativesinfrastructure vulnerabilitiespower grid safetywater supply risksnational preparednesstraditional ceremoniescitizen readiness
