Reptilian Control Hides Advanced History

The former name of this video was: REPTILIANS FROM THE BUDDHA'S PERSPECTIVE - JEWS CONCEAL OUR ANCIENT GLORY. Here I talk about the Buddhist view on reptilians. I used to think that nagas were reptilians but Ajahn Punnadhammo convinced me that they are just a type of deva that doesn't involve itself much in human affairs. Now, I think of reptilians as physical as well as metaphysical and that they are indigenous to earth. They work through the Jewish establishment to try to dominate the world.

I talked about a video I did with Sebastien Martin.

I referred to Graham Hancock’s books which are on Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/Hancock-Collection-America-Hardcover-Magicians/dp/9123787945/ref=sr_1_6?crid=1QWE782XSKQIE&keywords=graham+hancock&qid=1668062461&sprefix=graham+hancock%2Caps%2C130&sr=8-6

And Michael Creamo's book Forbidden Archaeology on Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/Forbidden-Archeology-Hidden-History-Human/dp/0892132949/ref=sr_1_1?crid=22WG89792X0C1&keywords=Michael+Creamo%27s+book+Forbidden+Archaeology&qid=1668062549&sprefix=michael+creamo%27s+book+forbidden+archaeology%2Caps%2C123&sr=8-1

