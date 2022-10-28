Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Appointed vs. Elected
13 views
channel image
CSPOAofficial
Published a month ago |

According to Sheriff Bob Songer, most Sheriffs in his area are elected and they are Constitutional Sheriffs. If you give up this position to be appointed, you will have NO ONE to stand up for your rights.

Listen in to learn more!

🦅 Learn More & Help Restore Liberty With The CSPOA Posse at http://CSPOA.org/join

Keywords
sheriff bob songersheriff richard mackjack mullencspoa news

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket