Others Keepers - lyrics music video

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Others Keepers - https://suno.com/s/yUuDb6KQ4AACB1p8
Lyrics by Joseph M Lenard (author/podcaster) and Suno AI, Christian music themed (ChristiTutionalist anthem) music by @suno system. See too: https://TerrorStrikes.info/charity
[intro]
Gifts, charity, we all can use a helping hand from time to time, when and where we can, we must let our kindness and giving shine. We choose to be others keepers, by choice, not by force, we honor our Christ Jesus and Righteous Commandments Lord.
[Verse]
We all get tired
We all fall down
Even the strongest hearts
Need a hand off the ground
If I’ve got a little
And you’re running dry
I’ll share this cup of mercy
Let it multiply
[Chorus]
We choose to be others’ keepers
By choice
Not by any sword
When and where we can
We’ll meet them
Let our kindness and our giving shine for You
Lord
If a brother or a sister
Can use a helping hand sometime
We will answer
We will show up
Let our kindness and our giving shine
[Verse]
It’s not in the headlines
Quiet
Sacred things
Groceries on a doorstep
A late-night phone that rings
We’re called to the corners
Where the hurting hide
To carry one another
For the glory of Christ
[Chorus]
We choose to be others’ keepers
By choice
Not by any sword
When and where we can
We’ll meet them
Let our kindness and our giving shine for You
Lord
If a brother or a sister
Can use a helping hand sometime
We will answer
We will show up
Let our kindness and our giving shine
[Bridge]
Freely You gave
So freely we give (oh)
Every small act
Says You still live
Hearts in Your hands
Feet on this road
Honoring our Lord
In the love we show
[Chorus]
We choose to be others’ keepers
By choice
From a grateful heart
When and where we can
We’ll meet them
Let our kindness and our giving shine for You
Lord
If a brother or a sister
Can use a helping hand sometime
We will answer
We will show up
Let our kindness and our giving shine
Let our kindness and our giving shine
[Verse]
We all need a helping hand
Some days we just can’t stand alone
I’ve been weak
I understand
How it feels to stumble on your own
[Pre-Chorus]
So when I see that tired face
I remember grace that carried me
[Chorus]
We give
We share
We open our lives
When and where we can
We let love rise
We choose to be others’ keepers
By choice
Not by force
We let our kindness and our giving shine
We honor our Lord
We honor our Lord (yeah)
[Verse]
Small seed in an open palm
Turns into a forest over time
Quiet word
A simple smile
Can lift a heavy heart back into light
[Pre-Chorus]
Every need is holy ground
I hear His voice in every cry
[Chorus]
We give
We share
We open our lives
When and where we can
We let love rise
We choose to be others’ keepers
By choice
Not by force
We let our kindness and our giving shine
We honor our Lord
We honor our Lord (oh-oh)
[Bridge]
I’ve been carried by a stranger’s prayer
I’ve been saved by someone being there
So I’ll be the answer I once looked for
Hands and feet of the One I adore (hey!)
[Chorus]
We give
We share
We open our lives
When and where we can
We let love rise
We choose to be others’ keepers
By choice
Not by force
We let our kindness and our giving shine
We honor our Lord
We honor our Lord