Others Keepers - lyrics music video

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Others Keepers - https://suno.com/s/yUuDb6KQ4AACB1p8





Lyrics by Joseph M Lenard (author/podcaster) and Suno AI, Christian music themed (ChristiTutionalist anthem) music by @suno system. See too: https://TerrorStrikes.info/charity





[intro]

Gifts, charity, we all can use a helping hand from time to time, when and where we can, we must let our kindness and giving shine. We choose to be others keepers, by choice, not by force, we honor our Christ Jesus and Righteous Commandments Lord.





[Verse]

We all get tired

We all fall down

Even the strongest hearts

Need a hand off the ground

If I’ve got a little

And you’re running dry

I’ll share this cup of mercy

Let it multiply





[Chorus]

We choose to be others’ keepers

By choice

Not by any sword

When and where we can

We’ll meet them

Let our kindness and our giving shine for You

Lord

If a brother or a sister

Can use a helping hand sometime

We will answer

We will show up

Let our kindness and our giving shine





[Verse]

It’s not in the headlines

Quiet

Sacred things

Groceries on a doorstep

A late-night phone that rings

We’re called to the corners

Where the hurting hide

To carry one another

For the glory of Christ





[Chorus]

We choose to be others’ keepers

By choice

Not by any sword

When and where we can

We’ll meet them

Let our kindness and our giving shine for You

Lord

If a brother or a sister

Can use a helping hand sometime

We will answer

We will show up

Let our kindness and our giving shine





[Bridge]

Freely You gave

So freely we give (oh)

Every small act

Says You still live

Hearts in Your hands

Feet on this road

Honoring our Lord

In the love we show





[Chorus]

We choose to be others’ keepers

By choice

From a grateful heart

When and where we can

We’ll meet them

Let our kindness and our giving shine for You

Lord

If a brother or a sister

Can use a helping hand sometime

We will answer

We will show up

Let our kindness and our giving shine

Let our kindness and our giving shine





[Verse]

We all need a helping hand

Some days we just can’t stand alone

I’ve been weak

I understand

How it feels to stumble on your own





[Pre-Chorus]

So when I see that tired face

I remember grace that carried me





[Chorus]

We give

We share

We open our lives

When and where we can

We let love rise

We choose to be others’ keepers

By choice

Not by force

We let our kindness and our giving shine

We honor our Lord

We honor our Lord (yeah)





[Verse]

Small seed in an open palm

Turns into a forest over time

Quiet word

A simple smile

Can lift a heavy heart back into light





[Pre-Chorus]

Every need is holy ground

I hear His voice in every cry





[Chorus]

We give

We share

We open our lives

When and where we can

We let love rise

We choose to be others’ keepers

By choice

Not by force

We let our kindness and our giving shine

We honor our Lord

We honor our Lord (oh-oh)





[Bridge]

I’ve been carried by a stranger’s prayer

I’ve been saved by someone being there

So I’ll be the answer I once looked for

Hands and feet of the One I adore (hey!)





[Chorus]

We give

We share

We open our lives

When and where we can

We let love rise

We choose to be others’ keepers

By choice

Not by force

We let our kindness and our giving shine

We honor our Lord

We honor our Lord