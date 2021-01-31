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Biden can't save us from this divisiveness | Joe Pinion
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80 views • January 31, 2021
“Joe Biden is not the white knight to save us...” - Joe Pinion says "we are witnessing in real time a republic losing its tether to the basic tenets that have made America the envy of the world.” - via Saturday Agenda, Saturdays at 1PM ET on Newsmax TV
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