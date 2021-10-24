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Mayo Employee SCORCHES Mandates in LIVE Interview From Clinic
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291 views • October 24, 2021
https://rumble.com/vo38kl-mayo-employee-scorches-mandates-in-live-interview-from-clinic.html
Kalley Newkirk took the first COVID shot and began having serious issues that she's never had before and, sadly had TWO miscarriages as a result. Kalley refuses to get the second, third, fourth or how ever many shots will be required, and she joined "The Stew Peters Show" LIVE from Mayo Clinic!
Dr. Zelenko Anti-Shedding COVID Killer: zStackProtocol.com
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Kalley Newkirk took the first COVID shot and began having serious issues that she's never had before and, sadly had TWO miscarriages as a result. Kalley refuses to get the second, third, fourth or how ever many shots will be required, and she joined "The Stew Peters Show" LIVE from Mayo Clinic!
Dr. Zelenko Anti-Shedding COVID Killer: zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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