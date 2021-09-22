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THE MATRIX EXPLAINED - What Is The Matrix? - Not the Movie - 369 Density Levels - Holographic Universe - Fractals - Steven D Kelley
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983 views • September 22, 2021
I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's 100's of old and new Truth Cat Radio Shows, and to promote Steven's content, research and mission.
This is a short video from Steven D Kelley to his Facebook groups, Telegram Group, https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage, TruthCatRadio.com listeners and friends. Steven was the creator and admin for one of the first and one of the largest Facebook Q-anon groups that started on January 2, 2018 near the beginning of the "Q" phenomenon, with the great group name, Q-anon. Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty. To rid the world of Elite Pedo Satanist, and to free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers, especially at the Getty. #OccupyTheGetty. Please support this channel by listening, liking and subscribing. Steven can also be found on Telegram at the site, https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Listen to Steven D Kelley, LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST, on TruthCatRadio.com.
If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer.
Thank you for viewing and listening.
This is a short video from Steven D Kelley to his Facebook groups, Telegram Group, https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage, TruthCatRadio.com listeners and friends. Steven was the creator and admin for one of the first and one of the largest Facebook Q-anon groups that started on January 2, 2018 near the beginning of the "Q" phenomenon, with the great group name, Q-anon. Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty. To rid the world of Elite Pedo Satanist, and to free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers, especially at the Getty. #OccupyTheGetty. Please support this channel by listening, liking and subscribing. Steven can also be found on Telegram at the site, https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Listen to Steven D Kelley, LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST, on TruthCatRadio.com.
If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer.
Thank you for viewing and listening.
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