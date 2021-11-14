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Hundreds of Thousands Injured by the Covid19 Vaccines but the MSM refuses to report of them
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452 views • November 14, 2021
The public has been lied to. The Gene Therapy, Soft-Kill, Bio-weapons called Vaccines have many common side effects though the lying mainstream media that is the SALES ARM for the Vaccine and Pharmaceutical companies will lied and report that these so called experimental, cancer causing injections labelled as vaccines are safe when they know that hundreds of thousands of people have been injured or killed by these brain damaging jabs.
Some of the Covid19 Vaccine Side Effects that are common are Seizures, Coma, micro Bleeds, blood clotting in the legs ( leg thombosis ), clot in the brain ( brain stroke ), clot in the heart ( Heart Attack ), Schizophrenia ( beware when your child's brain is damaged by the vaccine chemicals, it can lead to many brain diseases like Dementia in Teen & Children ), brain fog leading to difficulty learning, paralyzed face ( Bell's Palsy condition ), paralyzed limbs ( needing to be in a wheelchair for life ), blood Cancers like leukemia and lymphoma, ALS disease, Multiple Sclerosis ( MS ), swollen lymph nodes all over, swollen testicles ( blood clot in the scotum area ), infertility ( damage to the ovaries by vaccine chemicals ), ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION ( clot in the body plus penis area ), Anaphylactic Reactions to foods normally accepted by their body leading to life threatening situations with their breathing ( Anaphylaxis ), serious life long Autoimmune Diseases, terrible skin eruptions and boils in reaction to the chemicals inside the body that can not be detoxed by the organs, directing the toxins to the surface of the skin causing serious skin conditions and diseases...of course the last terrible side effect is DEATH.
Remember for some of you parents, it means the END OF THE FAMILY LINE when these vaccines damages your child's reproductive organs.
Some parents may think to have their kids tested for Cancers and Infertility before having their poisoned with the covid19 vaccines.
When your family member dies or is seriously injured by the vaccines mandated by Biden, Trudeau and Boris with the help of puppets like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and John Oliver plus Anderson Cooper & Dr. Sanjay Gupta...you can NOT SUE the Vaccine & Drug Companies as they have been deemed NOT LIABLE for any Deaths or Damage caused by these soft-kill bio-weapon injections.
REPORT THE VACCINE DEATH OR DAMAGE TO https://vaers.hhs.gov/
FOR CANADIANS, YOU CAN REPORT THE VACCINE DEATH OR INJURY to https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/
You must report the death or injury RIGHT AWAY as the corrupt medical system has given parents or family members only a small window of time to report.
Remember, DO NOT QUIT YOUR JOB, LET THEM FIRE YOU SO YOU CAN SUE YOUR EMPLOYER OR THE SCHOOL BOARD FOR DAMAGES AND DEATH.
For those worried about the collapsing Financial System and the manufactured Food Shortages, you had better remove most of your money from the corrupt banks who are in league with the Globalist elites before they do their possible BAIL-INs and steal from your bank accounts and safety deposit boxes. The engineered Financial Collapse created by the excessive money printing by the FED and the Banks will bring on the hyperinflation of food prices around the world, the communist covid restrictions by Biden and Trudeau plus other world leader in of their GLOBAL PURGE via covid vaccines, will produce more Food Shortages and Supply Chain braindown. This Pandemic was planned decades ago to get rid of the excessive SHEEPLE.
For myself, I need to protect my family from the FIAT DOLLAR DEVALUATION, so I use my money to buy more physical stuff like storable Food, non-Gmo seed to grow my own vegetables when food is no longer accessible. My life saving I will use to buy as much Bitcoin, Litecoin and Digibyte as possible to prevent devaluation of my money. I will also buy PHYSICAL Gold & Silver not that soon to be worthless ETF.
I will grab up more Loopring, Polygon, Cardano, Polkadot, Chainlink, Solana, XYO, REEF, RSR, Star Atlas and even Shiba Inu and Doge to gain profits on the way.
Choose wisely which crypto you want to keep long term as the Decentralized crypto will keep you safer. I don't like XRP or XLM but I will buy those to gain profit then flip them for the decentralized crypto like Digibyte.
DO NOT STAND DOWN, FIGHT BACK WITH YOUR WORLDS, LET THE TRUTH BE KNOWN THAT THOSE HIDING IN THE ROYAL PALACE, IN THE VATICAN, IN THE CITY OF LONDON WITHIN LONDON RAPING AND KILLING KIDS, THAT WE KNOW THE TRUTH AND WILL COME FOR EVERY ONE OF THEM, CUOMO, JOHN HORGAN AND ADRIAN DIX INCLUDED.
Everyone in this post is NOT MEDICAL OR FINANCIAL ADVICE. PLEASE DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH
Get your beloved family members that are inside Care Homes that are being executed by the covid19 vaccines as the governments have not enough money ( has been stolen by the politicians ) to pay for retirements. Get them out of the retirement homes if you can.
Get all your PHYSICAL PRECIOUS METAL & CRYPTO NOW
Some of the Covid19 Vaccine Side Effects that are common are Seizures, Coma, micro Bleeds, blood clotting in the legs ( leg thombosis ), clot in the brain ( brain stroke ), clot in the heart ( Heart Attack ), Schizophrenia ( beware when your child's brain is damaged by the vaccine chemicals, it can lead to many brain diseases like Dementia in Teen & Children ), brain fog leading to difficulty learning, paralyzed face ( Bell's Palsy condition ), paralyzed limbs ( needing to be in a wheelchair for life ), blood Cancers like leukemia and lymphoma, ALS disease, Multiple Sclerosis ( MS ), swollen lymph nodes all over, swollen testicles ( blood clot in the scotum area ), infertility ( damage to the ovaries by vaccine chemicals ), ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION ( clot in the body plus penis area ), Anaphylactic Reactions to foods normally accepted by their body leading to life threatening situations with their breathing ( Anaphylaxis ), serious life long Autoimmune Diseases, terrible skin eruptions and boils in reaction to the chemicals inside the body that can not be detoxed by the organs, directing the toxins to the surface of the skin causing serious skin conditions and diseases...of course the last terrible side effect is DEATH.
Remember for some of you parents, it means the END OF THE FAMILY LINE when these vaccines damages your child's reproductive organs.
Some parents may think to have their kids tested for Cancers and Infertility before having their poisoned with the covid19 vaccines.
When your family member dies or is seriously injured by the vaccines mandated by Biden, Trudeau and Boris with the help of puppets like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and John Oliver plus Anderson Cooper & Dr. Sanjay Gupta...you can NOT SUE the Vaccine & Drug Companies as they have been deemed NOT LIABLE for any Deaths or Damage caused by these soft-kill bio-weapon injections.
REPORT THE VACCINE DEATH OR DAMAGE TO https://vaers.hhs.gov/
FOR CANADIANS, YOU CAN REPORT THE VACCINE DEATH OR INJURY to https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/
You must report the death or injury RIGHT AWAY as the corrupt medical system has given parents or family members only a small window of time to report.
Remember, DO NOT QUIT YOUR JOB, LET THEM FIRE YOU SO YOU CAN SUE YOUR EMPLOYER OR THE SCHOOL BOARD FOR DAMAGES AND DEATH.
For those worried about the collapsing Financial System and the manufactured Food Shortages, you had better remove most of your money from the corrupt banks who are in league with the Globalist elites before they do their possible BAIL-INs and steal from your bank accounts and safety deposit boxes. The engineered Financial Collapse created by the excessive money printing by the FED and the Banks will bring on the hyperinflation of food prices around the world, the communist covid restrictions by Biden and Trudeau plus other world leader in of their GLOBAL PURGE via covid vaccines, will produce more Food Shortages and Supply Chain braindown. This Pandemic was planned decades ago to get rid of the excessive SHEEPLE.
For myself, I need to protect my family from the FIAT DOLLAR DEVALUATION, so I use my money to buy more physical stuff like storable Food, non-Gmo seed to grow my own vegetables when food is no longer accessible. My life saving I will use to buy as much Bitcoin, Litecoin and Digibyte as possible to prevent devaluation of my money. I will also buy PHYSICAL Gold & Silver not that soon to be worthless ETF.
I will grab up more Loopring, Polygon, Cardano, Polkadot, Chainlink, Solana, XYO, REEF, RSR, Star Atlas and even Shiba Inu and Doge to gain profits on the way.
Choose wisely which crypto you want to keep long term as the Decentralized crypto will keep you safer. I don't like XRP or XLM but I will buy those to gain profit then flip them for the decentralized crypto like Digibyte.
DO NOT STAND DOWN, FIGHT BACK WITH YOUR WORLDS, LET THE TRUTH BE KNOWN THAT THOSE HIDING IN THE ROYAL PALACE, IN THE VATICAN, IN THE CITY OF LONDON WITHIN LONDON RAPING AND KILLING KIDS, THAT WE KNOW THE TRUTH AND WILL COME FOR EVERY ONE OF THEM, CUOMO, JOHN HORGAN AND ADRIAN DIX INCLUDED.
Everyone in this post is NOT MEDICAL OR FINANCIAL ADVICE. PLEASE DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH
Get your beloved family members that are inside Care Homes that are being executed by the covid19 vaccines as the governments have not enough money ( has been stolen by the politicians ) to pay for retirements. Get them out of the retirement homes if you can.
Get all your PHYSICAL PRECIOUS METAL & CRYPTO NOW
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