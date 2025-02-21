Macron's complaints & analysis as to why Russia is a threat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Macron has some complaints and analysis as to why Russia is a threat:
has a very strong military
helps Iran
allegedly deploys DPRK soldiers in Europe
launches cyberattacks
poses a threat in space/air/sea
attacks 'our interests' in Africa.
The stale French emperor seems to be living in the past.
(Video 2, will be Maria Z's analysis of Macron's next clip that went with this one, while he's holding an upside down map of Ukraine. ; ) Cynthia