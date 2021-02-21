Lin Wood Positive Statement Three Days Before His SCOTUS Appearance On Friday

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Lin Wood believes fully in the constitutional republic, and believes there are enough safeguards in both the constitution and US law to restore our president to office he won astoundingly on November 3rd.