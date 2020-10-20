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Representative Democracy Vs. Direct Democracy
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112 views • October 20, 2020
In this video I talk about representative democracy, direct democracy, libertarianism, gerrymandering, marionetted dissemination, political puppets, Republicans, Democrats, Bloods, Crips, shareholders, and keeping an eye out for systems that actually include your voice.
0:00 Introduction
0:45 Representative Democracy
1:35 Direct Democracy
2:30 Problems with Representative Democracy
4:45 Movement Towards a Direct Democracy
- - -
Subscribe to this YouTube channel! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuKN...
The Manifest Lexicon on BandCamp:
http://dandin.bandcamp.com
Daṇḍin on BandLab -
https://www.bandlab.com/caractacus
Check out some of my other content -
Mythological Center:
https://mythologicalcenter.miraheze.org/
Triber Handbook:
http://triberhandbook.wordpress.com
#democracy #representativedemocracy #directdemocracy #dandin
0:00 Introduction
0:45 Representative Democracy
1:35 Direct Democracy
2:30 Problems with Representative Democracy
4:45 Movement Towards a Direct Democracy
- - -
Subscribe to this YouTube channel! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuKN...
The Manifest Lexicon on BandCamp:
http://dandin.bandcamp.com
Daṇḍin on BandLab -
https://www.bandlab.com/caractacus
Check out some of my other content -
Mythological Center:
https://mythologicalcenter.miraheze.org/
Triber Handbook:
http://triberhandbook.wordpress.com
#democracy #representativedemocracy #directdemocracy #dandin
Keywords
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