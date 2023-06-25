Poor Fools on the Grand Stage of Their Own Dishonour

An Excerpt from Les Visible's Petri Dish Blog.
Full text found here: http://www.zippittydodah.com/2023/02/driven-they-imagine-it-is-under-their.html
Uncle Sam and Auntie semite; A wicked piece of work.
'The most dangerous man, to any government, is the man who is able to think things out for himself without regard to the prevailing superstitions and taboos.
"Every normal man must be tempted, at times, to spit on his hands, hoist the black flag, and begin slitting throats..' - H.L. Mencken
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8NVhwKlqY8
Snordster
