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Medjugorje Visionary Ivan Shares a June 21, 2019 Message from Our Lady
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12 views • August 01, 2023

Quo Vadis


July 31, 2023


In this video we share Medjugorje Visionary Ivan Shares a June 21, 2019 Message from Our Lady.


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Ivan spoke about the appearance he had, on Friday, June 21, 2019, on the Apparition Hill, at 10 p m.


"After the meeting with Our Lady, I would like to bring the meeting a little closer to you too, and tell you what is most important.


Even today Our Lady came to us very joyful and happy.


She greeted us all with his maternal greeting:


“Praise be Jesus, my dear children!”


So she stretched out her hands and prayed here over all of us for a long time; she prayed in particular over all of the sick here present.


Then she gave her message.


Here is the extraordinary message of Our Lady to Ivan:


“Dear children, even today I would like to invite you in a special way to renew my messages.


Live my messages, dear children!


Talk less about messages, but live more than messages: talk less and live more!


Dear children, I have been with you for so long, and even today I would like to invite you: pray for my intentions, for my plans that I wish to carry out on the world: in particular peace plans.


Even today, dear children, I wish to tell you that I pray for all of you, and that I intercede for all of you before my Son.


Thank you, dear children, for also answering my call today.”


Our Lady at the end of the apparition blessed everyone with her maternal blessing.


Ivan then reported: "I have recommended all of you: your needs, your intentions, your families and in particular all of the sick people present.


Then Our Lady continued to pray here over all of us, and during this prayer she departed, with the sign of light and the cross, and with the greeting: "Go in peace, my dear children"


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LH1QSwMRs0w

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christiancatholicpeaceprayvirgin maryvisionaryour ladyivanmedjugorjequo vadistalk lesslive more
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