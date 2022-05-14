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How to Control Slugs and Snails Naturally
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165 views • May 14, 2022
It can be extremely difficult to control slugs and snails in the garden and stop them munching on your plants. There are so many proposed solutions out there, from pellets to pine mulch, the question is; do they actually work? And if not, what does?
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Visit our Website: https://www.envii.co.uk
Follow Envii on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enviiuk
Follow Envii on Twitter: https://twitter.com/enviiuk
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Don't forget to subscribe here on YouTube for more gardening, pond-keeping and home maintenance advice.
We are a family-run business, super passionate about delivering the best. Specialising in unique premium quality garden, pond and home products, we believe you deserve the ultimate performance to suit your needs. That’s why we invest time and attention into adding powerful, naturally derived active ingredients that make for stronger, more effective solutions and happy customers.
Shared from and subscribe to:
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