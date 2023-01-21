Create New Account
WATCH: WEF CALLS FOR NEW WORLD ORDER! - What Globalists Are Planning In Davos EXPOSED!
Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest news out of Davos as the World Economic Forum meets to decide the fate of the world which does not want them.

We are coming to a precipice when it comes to globalism today. They're getting their way. But people are waking up in huge numbers. How that will fare for the globalists is not yet known, but they're openly calling for a "New World Order" at Davos and promoting insane climate agendas as well as "One World Religion" and human brain interfaces.

Even Elon Musk who benefits from a lot of what the WEF promotes attacked them on Twitter.

Tony Blair called for a global vaccine passport system, others promoted censorship. It was a get together of the most evil and powerful people in the world.

In this video, we break down what the New World Order they're talking about actually is. It's not like the old blueprint. Today's "New World Order" is technocracy on a global scale made in the image of communism and evil. They want to rid us of our very humanity. With the BRICS world reserve currency system, it's clear what comes next, it's all about what we're going to do about it.


