NFSC Praised for Actions Against Communist, Socialist Ideas

https://gnews.org/articles/602959
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/17/2022 An American at America Fest told Rachel that he applauds what the New Federal State of China is doing and believes that our actions to fight communist and socialist ideas should be magnified 1,000 times.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.