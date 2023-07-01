Create New Account
Microsoft released a commercial with Marina Abramovic and shortly after deleted it due to backlash
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago

Jim Crenshaw


July 1, 2023


Also in this ad, Microsoft subtly flashes the Roman emperor Tiberius, known for literally raping children and being a sexual predator during his 23 year reign. If you do not know about the crazy "witch" Abramovic, you should start researching her. She is really quite something.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FNqgbpdLra4/


adrenochromemicrosoftcommercialmarina abramovicjim crenshaw

