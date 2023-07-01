Microsoft released a commercial with Marina Abramovic and shortly after deleted it due to backlash

Jim Crenshaw





July 1, 2023





Also in this ad, Microsoft subtly flashes the Roman emperor Tiberius, known for literally raping children and being a sexual predator during his 23 year reign. If you do not know about the crazy "witch" Abramovic, you should start researching her. She is really quite something.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FNqgbpdLra4/



