MAUI, GAZA, DEWs, Robo Cops, CNN Recycled War Footage, Border, HARRP, AG 2030, OP MOC
Gary King
Published 18 hours ago

DESCRIPTION: "Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Recorded LIVE. Tonight's show includes: Lot's of Maui/Lahaina truth coming your way, We have a robot dog checking your credentials at gated communities, Two clips about Operation Mockingbird. New Covid laws passed by the Florida legislature in 2023. A father says his daughter will not go to war.

bordermauigazadewsharrprobo copscnn recycled war footageag 2030op mock

