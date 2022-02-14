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History of Valentine's Day. Lupercalia, Roman Pagan Holiday, Cupid, Eros, and Matchmaking. Feb. 14
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94 views • February 14, 2022
Join us as we explore the History of Valentines Day. For most people today Valentine’s Day is just regarded as a commercial day of love. A date where people show their significant other that they love them, because someone else did so a long time ago and it just grew in acceptance over time. But it is much more than that. Valentine’s Day is a pagan holiday. This video will explain why.
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Email your Contact Info for Our Newsletter:
[email protected]
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse
Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8X...
Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:
https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541
#ValentinesDay
#Lupercalia
#Love
#StValentine
#Valentine
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