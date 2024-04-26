Create New Account
Ben Bergquam | Ran into another jihadist rallies at Pace University in New York
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News · Ran into another one of these feminists submitting to jihadist rallies at Pace University in New York. Had to stop by and have some fun. Parents do better! THIS IS SAD, really.


#Palestine #Israel #SaveTheChildrenFromBecomingLiberal


@BenBergquam

https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1783566944794198189

