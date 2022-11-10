Ward Bottled Insanity XL Smelling Salts (THIS STUFF IS STRONG!)

Smelling Salts have been used as a medicinal tool going back to the 13th century, and are often used as a fainting remedy. Smelling Salts are typically a chemical, usually ammonia, that has a strong smell and when put under the nose the sharp smell causes people to either wake up or become extremely alert which is why it's commonly used by bodybuilders and athletes. We've tried a number of smelling salts from a variety of brands and Ward Smelling Salts Bottled Insanity is one of the most intense we've tried to date. If you're in the market for smelling salts grab yourself a bottle of Ward Bottled Insanity, it's like nothing you've ever experienced before.



