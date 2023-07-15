Create New Account
Explosive! Emails emerge that BACK UP the FBI confidential source on Biden $10M scheme
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

JUST IN: Emails emerge that BACK UP the FBI confidential source who said Joe and Hunter Biden each took $5 million to get rid of the prosecutor looking into Burisma. 

These emails are explosive & back up the evidence that we have already uncovered.

FBI’s source says Joe took $5M, Hunter took $5M, & they did so to pressure Ukraine into firing the prosecutor looking into Burisma.

This is a foreign influence peddling, public corruption scheme.


source:

https://twitter.com/RepDonaldsPress/status/1679981599264329730?s=20

white house ccp biden crime family biden regime influence peddling scheme congress investigation

