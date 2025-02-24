BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Are the 3 Essential Steps to Faith in Jesus Christ? (Bible-Based Guide)
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 2 months ago

Discover the transformative journey of faith in Jesus Christ! 🙏 In this inspiring devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster reveals the 3 essential steps to salvation through faith, as outlined in Scripture:
1️⃣ Hearing the Word (Romans 10:17)
2️⃣ Believing the Gospel
3️⃣ Trusting in the Lord

Learn how to apply these biblical principles to deepen your relationship with God, embrace His grace, and experience spiritual healing. Whether you’re new to faith or seeking renewal, this message will empower you to confidently trust in Christ’s sacrifice and His promise of eternal life.

📖 Key verses: Isaiah 53:5, Hebrews 7:25, John 5:40
👉 Share this video with someone needing hope—and don’t forget to SUBSCRIBE for daily devotions!

God bless you on your faith journey!

Keywords
spiritual healingchristian devotionfaith in jesus christgrowing in faithhearing the word of godgrace through faithchristian salvationtrusting jesusroderick webster sermonssteps to salvationhow to trust godbible study on faithbelieving the gospelromans 10-17bible-based teaching
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Gratitude

00:42Praise and Worship

01:07Understanding Faith in Christ

01:37Steps to Faith: Hearing the Word

03:37Steps to Faith: Believing the Message

07:50Steps to Faith: Trusting in the Lord

10:10Conclusion and Blessings

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy