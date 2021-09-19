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THEY'LL KEEP LYING BECAUSE THEY WANT YOU DEAD! -- KATE DALLEY
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40 views • September 19, 2021
Kate Dalley joins me to expose the lies coming from Rachel MadCOW, the mainstream whore media, the FDA, CDC and NIH. Dalley's husband might not be alive today had Kate not intervened on his behalf and saved him from the hospital "protocols" which would have likely led to him being murdered by those paid to care for him.
Source: SGT Report
Source: SGT Report
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