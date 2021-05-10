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The Truth About the Milwaukee Riots
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44 views • May 10, 2021
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Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains the causes and consequences of the 2016 Milwaukee riots. Blacks rioted over a police killing even when the officer who did the shooting was black. They burned down businesses even though the officer's body cam shows he was facing a man with a gun.
It could not be clearer that the problem is not police “racism” or judicial system bias. It's about the miseries blacks bring upon themselves--and inflict on each other--but blame on whites. We are already hearing the usual excuses: systemic racism, white oppression, lack of black "access" to the "abundance" whites enjoy.
“This is a problem the United States can’t solve,” says Jared Taylor. “It’s a race problem, in a country that thinks there’s no such thing as race.” Blindness to reality only means more anti-white hatred, crime, and--of course--more riots.
First posted to YouTube on August 16, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains the causes and consequences of the 2016 Milwaukee riots. Blacks rioted over a police killing even when the officer who did the shooting was black. They burned down businesses even though the officer's body cam shows he was facing a man with a gun.
It could not be clearer that the problem is not police “racism” or judicial system bias. It's about the miseries blacks bring upon themselves--and inflict on each other--but blame on whites. We are already hearing the usual excuses: systemic racism, white oppression, lack of black "access" to the "abundance" whites enjoy.
“This is a problem the United States can’t solve,” says Jared Taylor. “It’s a race problem, in a country that thinks there’s no such thing as race.” Blindness to reality only means more anti-white hatred, crime, and--of course--more riots.
First posted to YouTube on August 16, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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