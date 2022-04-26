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Vasily Prozorov is a FORMER UKRAINIAN SPY - Now Whistle Blower Exposing Ukraine's Corruption & Crimes - Interview - 042522
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81 views • April 26, 2022
Thanks to Jerm Warfare for this interview on Odysee that I'm sharing.
Vasily Prozorov is a former Ukrainian Secret Service (SBU) agent, working for the Ukrainian government between 1999 and 2018.
Not unlike Julian Assange, he is currently exposing the Ukrainian government’s corruption and crimes, including the atrocities committed by the Ukrainian government, such as killing its own citizens, from 2014 to today.
Watch the video that Russell Bentley - a soldier living in Donetsk - sent me.
Vasily can’t speak English, and I can’t speak Russian (or Ukainian), so we were joined by a translator in Moscow. It was an incredibly difficult conversation to conduct, so the video was produced by my friend Justus Killian (who is also the mastermind behind the Jerm Warfare intro video).
Furthermore, Vasily spoke to me from a war zone, so his internet connection was poor.
He has agreed to return for a longer and more in-depth conversation soon.
https://ukr-leaks.org/en/Investigation
https://t.me/ukr_leaks_eng
This is what Vasily Prozorov said on his Telegram:
This is my interview (https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/vasily-prozorov:3?r=ARmni3oGaAWvA2hsB3KbjZeVrfv6YVZu) to Jerm Warfare (https://t.me/jermwarfare) channel. We discuss a lot of questions. Among them -
- Is Zelensky corrupt?
- How dangerous are the neo-Nazis / Azov?
- Is America / NATO trying to destabilize Ukraine?
- Is the Ukrainian government killing its own people?
- What would happen if Ukraine joins NATO?
- Was the Ukraine government building nuclear weapons?
- Was the Ukrainian government developing dangerous chemicals in the bio-labs?
- How do the sanctions against Russia affect Ukraine?
- What happened with Crimea, and what is happening with Donbass?
It was an incredibly difficult conversation because my internet connection was poor. But I hope you will understand it clearly.
https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/vasily-prozorov:3?r=ARmni3oGaAWvA2hsB3KbjZeVrfv6YVZu
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK
https://jermwarfare.com/support-my-work
https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/vasily-prozorov:3?r=ARmni3oGaAWvA2hsB3KbjZeVrfv6YVZu
Vasily Prozorov is a former Ukrainian Secret Service (SBU) agent, working for the Ukrainian government between 1999 and 2018.
Not unlike Julian Assange, he is currently exposing the Ukrainian government’s corruption and crimes, including the atrocities committed by the Ukrainian government, such as killing its own citizens, from 2014 to today.
Watch the video that Russell Bentley - a soldier living in Donetsk - sent me.
Vasily can’t speak English, and I can’t speak Russian (or Ukainian), so we were joined by a translator in Moscow. It was an incredibly difficult conversation to conduct, so the video was produced by my friend Justus Killian (who is also the mastermind behind the Jerm Warfare intro video).
Furthermore, Vasily spoke to me from a war zone, so his internet connection was poor.
He has agreed to return for a longer and more in-depth conversation soon.
https://ukr-leaks.org/en/Investigation
https://t.me/ukr_leaks_eng
This is what Vasily Prozorov said on his Telegram:
This is my interview (https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/vasily-prozorov:3?r=ARmni3oGaAWvA2hsB3KbjZeVrfv6YVZu) to Jerm Warfare (https://t.me/jermwarfare) channel. We discuss a lot of questions. Among them -
- Is Zelensky corrupt?
- How dangerous are the neo-Nazis / Azov?
- Is America / NATO trying to destabilize Ukraine?
- Is the Ukrainian government killing its own people?
- What would happen if Ukraine joins NATO?
- Was the Ukraine government building nuclear weapons?
- Was the Ukrainian government developing dangerous chemicals in the bio-labs?
- How do the sanctions against Russia affect Ukraine?
- What happened with Crimea, and what is happening with Donbass?
It was an incredibly difficult conversation because my internet connection was poor. But I hope you will understand it clearly.
https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/vasily-prozorov:3?r=ARmni3oGaAWvA2hsB3KbjZeVrfv6YVZu
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK
https://jermwarfare.com/support-my-work
https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/vasily-prozorov:3?r=ARmni3oGaAWvA2hsB3KbjZeVrfv6YVZu
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