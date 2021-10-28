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Jesus Word The Miracle Heart And The Eye Of The Body
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22 views • October 28, 2021
The video is about the new heart, and the eye of the body, that are both mentioned in the bible. And given great significance by Jesus.
The Holy spirit aided me in making the video.
My belovedfriend Fritjof added the bible quotes through his hard work.
Please be aware: "All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men; but the blasphemy against the Holy Spirit shall not be forgiven unto men" (Matthew 12:31)."
The bible quotes was added by my beloved friend Fritjof, through his hars work.
[email protected]
The Holy spirit aided me in making the video.
My belovedfriend Fritjof added the bible quotes through his hard work.
Please be aware: "All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men; but the blasphemy against the Holy Spirit shall not be forgiven unto men" (Matthew 12:31)."
The bible quotes was added by my beloved friend Fritjof, through his hars work.
[email protected]
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