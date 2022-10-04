Xi Jinping Warns of Great Struggles Ahead for the CCP

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https://gnews.org/post/p1sb37eac
10/02/2022 Xi Jinping recently published an article in “Qiushi” warning the CCP to prepare for the great struggle ahead