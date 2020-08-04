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EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 346: LAS BARBAS EN REMOJO (Resubido acá)
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9 views • August 04, 2020
Excelente labor periodística de Javier Ordoñez.
LINK EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 345 (lbry): LO QUE NO SABES DEL 5G
-> https://lbry.tv/@elgranodelsistema:2/EL-GRANO-DEL-SISTEMA-345:7
LA INUTIL CRUZADA 1:34
OMS INFORME OFICIAL 11:39
POR LA RAZON O POR LA FUERZA 13:45
NEGOCIOS PRIVADOS DENTRO DE LA ADMINISTRACION PUBLICA 14:24
EL AMIGO CHINO 16:44
LAS BARBAS EN REMOJO 19:40
DAÑOS COLATERALES PROVOCADOS 22:41
LAS AMBULANCIAS Y LAS DROGAS 25:10
LA MAXIMA DIVISION Y CONQUISTA 27:15
HISTORIAS DE UNA SOCIEDAD EN DESCOMPOSICION 34:51
ELLOS SON 40:02
TIEMPOS TURBULENTOS 43:47
CONCLUSIONES 49:50
LINK EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 345 (lbry): LO QUE NO SABES DEL 5G
-> https://lbry.tv/@elgranodelsistema:2/EL-GRANO-DEL-SISTEMA-345:7
LA INUTIL CRUZADA 1:34
OMS INFORME OFICIAL 11:39
POR LA RAZON O POR LA FUERZA 13:45
NEGOCIOS PRIVADOS DENTRO DE LA ADMINISTRACION PUBLICA 14:24
EL AMIGO CHINO 16:44
LAS BARBAS EN REMOJO 19:40
DAÑOS COLATERALES PROVOCADOS 22:41
LAS AMBULANCIAS Y LAS DROGAS 25:10
LA MAXIMA DIVISION Y CONQUISTA 27:15
HISTORIAS DE UNA SOCIEDAD EN DESCOMPOSICION 34:51
ELLOS SON 40:02
TIEMPOS TURBULENTOS 43:47
CONCLUSIONES 49:50
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