© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THERE HAVE BEEN WAY TO MANY FREUDIAN SLIPS ABOUT WHAT THEY ARE DOING FOR IT NOT TO BE TRUE.
Follow
0
Share
Report
162 views • June 28, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
Time and time again they stick their collective foot in their mouth about covid and the vaccine among other topics that concern lock downs etc. It is Genocide.
Time and time again they stick their collective foot in their mouth about covid and the vaccine among other topics that concern lock downs etc. It is Genocide.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.