Electric Cars: Inconvenient Facts | John Stossel
Politicians and activists who want all cars to go electric are guilty of magical thinking

Electric car sales are up 66% this year. President Biden says the future is "electric… and there’s no turning back.” California and New York are banning sales of new gas-powered vehicles. We’re told they’ll help us use less oil. But most of what politicians, activists, and electric car sellers say about electric cars is just wrong. In this video, and a second one coming soon, I show you 5 inconvenient facts about electric cars.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2HneqfZGsM 

electric carsjohn stosselgas powered vehicle ban

