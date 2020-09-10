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THE TECH ''THEY'' DO NOT WANT YOU TO HAVE!
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129 views • September 10, 2020
Instead of merely treating the symptoms of deadly diseases with expensive, harmful drugs, what if there was a machine that actually CURES virtually EVERY VIRUS known to man, WITHOUT the use of any DRUGS whatsoever? Also read: "Keely's Laws of Being" -- https://drive.google.com/file/d/1B8cxuKg5kEEH7oiA2rBJYLFbZ-pdJuJ1/view?usp=sharing
Thanks to OP Extemporaneous Sovereign: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/extemporaneoussovereign/
Thanks to OP Extemporaneous Sovereign: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/extemporaneoussovereign/
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