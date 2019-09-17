Spend Just 5 Mins & Say Goodbye To White Hair Forever l Home Remedy For Premature Grey Hair. Graying of hair is a natural process when one ages but when hair starts to gray in the early 20s or 30s it can hamper anybody’s confidence.



Gray hair can be caused by many factors, such as, genetic disorders, using electric dryers and chemotherapy radiation, hormonal imbalance, nutritional deficiency.



The home remedies are more effective to get rid of grey hair and make the hair follicle healthier too.





Recipe For Premature Graying Of Hair:



Ingredients -

1. Five or six medium potatoes

2. Cooking pot

3. Large bowl

4. Towel

5. Bottle

6. Moisturizing shampoo and conditioner

7. Colander



How To Prepare:



- Wash the potatoes and remove the peels, - place the peels inside a large cooking pot

- Fill the pot with 2 cups of water

- Bring the water to a rolling boil over high heat

- Allow the peels to boil for 10 to 15 minutes

- Pour the potato peels through a colander over a large bowl

- Save the water

- let the rinse cool down to room temperature before using

- Shampoo, condition and detangle your hair as usual

-Pour the potato peel water over the hair,

-Rinse out with cold water

- Repeat the process two or three times per week.





Disclaimer: The materials and the information contained on Fast Remedy channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter.