6 Interesting Facts About Inflation, Bank Runs, Robot Pronouns, Mass Layoffs, & A 50k Mustang Recall

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is covering 6 stories that grabbed my attention.
Lots of crazy every day now. We have vaccine passports, record inflation, frozen bank accounts, auto shortages and an AI with pronouns wants you to ask it's permission before you use it.
China Bank Run: https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-bank-protest-stopped-by-health-codes-turning-red-depositors-say-2022-06-14/
Monkeypox No More?: https://www.bbc.com/news/health-61804132
The Robots Have Demands, And Pronouns: https://cajundiscordian.medium.com/
Mass Layoffs Begin: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/tech-companies-layoffs-stock-market-cryptocurrency/
Inflation Due To Jan 6: https://twitter.com/CNNSotu/status/1536049442696175620
50k Mustangs Recalled: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/06/14/ford-issues-stop-sale-of-mustang-mach-es-due-to-potential-safety-defect.html