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You Won't Believe What's Buried Under the Sahara...Hidden Lost Ancient Civilizations
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298 views • March 29, 2022
Bright Insight.
The world’s largest non-polar desert, is actually the widespread burial grounds of countless, mysteriously unknown, ancient ruins & civilizations, that have long since been forgotten, having been consumed and hidden by the sands of time, thousands of years ago. And here’s the thing…when I say “thousands of years ago”…that’s the part where things start to get really strange…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxhar2-you-wont-believe-whats-buried-under-the-saharahidden-lost-ancient-civilizat.html
The world’s largest non-polar desert, is actually the widespread burial grounds of countless, mysteriously unknown, ancient ruins & civilizations, that have long since been forgotten, having been consumed and hidden by the sands of time, thousands of years ago. And here’s the thing…when I say “thousands of years ago”…that’s the part where things start to get really strange…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxhar2-you-wont-believe-whats-buried-under-the-saharahidden-lost-ancient-civilizat.html
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