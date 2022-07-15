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Dubbed “the most dangerous man in the mid-South” by an assistant US attorney for actually believing in Constitutional money (gold and silver), Franklin Sanders of The-Moneychanger. com joins me in this episode to talk about the current state of the economy and ways the people can fight back against the growing push for a cashless society.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-most-dangerous-man-in-the-mid-south-we-can-fight-against-a-cashless-society/
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