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“The Most Dangerous Man In The Mid-South”: We Can Fight Against A Cashless Society
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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130 views • July 15, 2022

Dubbed “the most dangerous man in the mid-South” by an assistant US attorney for actually believing in Constitutional money (gold and silver), Franklin Sanders of The-Moneychanger. com joins me in this episode to talk about the current state of the economy and ways the people can fight back against the growing push for a cashless society.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-most-dangerous-man-in-the-mid-south-we-can-fight-against-a-cashless-society/

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federal reservemoneygoldcryptosilverfranklin sanders
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