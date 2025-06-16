BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Millennium in Early Bibles (Chapter 6 of Little Seasonism Refuted)
MyTwoCents
MyTwoCents
11 views • 13 hours ago

*Bookseller Links (U.S. & International)*

https://ebcats.com/author/My_Two_Cents/book/Little_Seasonism_Refuted_Or_Why_We_Are_Not_in_Satans_Little_Season.html


eBook ISBN 9798231960545 | Paperback ISBN 9798231518869 | ©2025 My Two Cents


In the book, _Little Seasonism Refuted; Or, Why We Are Not in Satan's Little Season_ , the eschatological view that Satan's short season is presently ongoing is refuted from various angles.


Chapter 6, "The Millennium in Early Bibles", narrated in this video, shows that the early Calvinist Reformers' belief that the prophesied millennium had passed by their time was grounded in confusion resulting from their obstinate adherence to certain principles of the unscriptural eschatological doctrine of amillennialism that was taught in Romanism, even as they discovered facts which eroded its tenets, including the discovery of the identity of the Antichrist. This chapter tracks a multitude of false doctrines and practices adopted by the Church during its first ten centuries, primarily from Roman paganism, demonstrating that the first thousand years of Church history could not possibly have been the prophesied millennial reign of Christ on earth during which Satanic deception was suppressed.


The book further reveals how the dominant eschatological views of Futurism, Amillennialism, and Preterism are also false and examines our current position on the prophetic timeline through a non-denominational Protestant Historicist lens.


*Book Table of Contents*


Preface

What Christ Actually Said

Timeline Manipulation

"Impossible" Architecture

Saintly Art and Halos

The Millennium in Early Bibles

Tribulation: A Scriptural View

The 1,260-year Epoch of the First Beast

The Rise of the Second Beast (Late 1700s–1800s)

Satan's Little Season: A Scriptural View

Apollo, the Destroyer

Keywords
corruptionchristianityprophecyreligionking james biblebible prophecyrevelationreformationgeneva biblejohn calvinmillenniumtartariaeschatologyexegesischurch historyprotestantismamillennialismpreterismreformersaugustinebible commentarymillennial reignmillennial kingdomsatans little seasonare we in satans little season
