X22 Report - Ep 3146b - [16 Year Plan] Used Against [BO] & [HRC], WWIII, Cuban Missile Crisis, Stage Is Set
X22 Report
Published Yesterday

Trump and the patriot's are using the 16 year plan against the [DS], they started it and they thought they had the upper hand and now the patriots are showing the people their plan, their plan was suppose to lead us to WWIII, a nuclear war and this is exactly what Trump is about to do, he is going show the people the truth. As time goes on he is becoming more innocent and the people that accuse him are becoming more guilty, the final stage is being set. 

trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanonpolice statedonald trumpjoe bidenww3new world orderbidenworld war 3q anongreat awakeningx22 reportx22reportcovid 19covidx22 financial report

