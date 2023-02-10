Corrupt AG of New York releases the testimony of Trump from august 2022

She leaked it to the media, in order to push a certain talking point: look at Trump how many times pleads the fifth amendment!

Video of the proceeding was released for the first time Tuesday. The deposition was part of the attorney general’s investigation into Trump’s business practices, which resulted in a civil suit alleging that the Trump Organization committed financial fraud by misstating the value of assets.

Trump said:

“This is the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country,” he said. “What Letitia James has tried to do the last number of years is a disgrace to the legal system, an affront to the New York taxpayers.”

I put my comment on this too, my reaction to it and the video testimony!

God bless guys and hit that sub button if you love what i do!

All the best