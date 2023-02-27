Create New Account
Cheyenne Chief Little Wolf Speaks 2013 & Obama has Swiss Ancestors from Bern Switzerland
Giureh - G-I-U-R-E-H
Published 17 hours ago |

This is an old video of mine from 10 years ago, which Hate Spit Tube had disappear, when under pressure of the SwiSSies they had my entire channel disappear. Also Part 3 of the Swiss Beast series has been taken down from my Giureh channel, so you better download and reupload all my videos, before they'll all disappear through the active censorship by the nefarious trio of Pinklistkillers, SwiSSies and Hate Spit Tube.

Keywords
native americansmediumchief little wolfobama swiss ancestors

