Robert Kennedy Jr: Both Parties are Subservient to the Military-Industrial Complex.

Robert Kennedy JR succinctly explains how both parties are subservient to the military-industrial complex. Everyone who pays attention to politics needs to understand the truth about never-ending wars:





"Both parties are the parties of war. We have eight hundred bases abroad and each one is picking a fight with somebody. And we've spent eight trillion dollars on useless wars since 2001 and look what we've gotten for it... the whole world is in chaos because of that. We left Iraq worse off than we found it. We killed more Iraqis than Saddam Hussein..We created ISIS...





Three days before John F Kennedy was inaugurated as President, Dwight Eisenhower gave a speech, which should be regarded as the most important speech in American history, where he warned America against the emergence of a military industrial complex that would turn us into an emporium-abroad and a national security state at home. And put the weapons manufacturers in charge of American democracy and today that is exactly what has happened. And we are addicted to this pipeline of new wars. Who is funding both the Democrat and Republican party? It's Raytheon, General Dynamics, Boeing and Lockheed.





They need to put NATO in every country in Europe because then that new country has to adopt NATO weapon purchase specifications. It's a guaranteed market... It's all a big money laundering project which we need to unleash ourselves from."

