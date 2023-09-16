Del Bigtree at the HighWire





Sep 15, 2023





Tennis phenom Novak Djokovic, stood for freedom and put his entire career on the line by missing major tournaments over his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, he’s making a comeback and has become the greatest male tennis player of all time after winning the US open last week to become a 24-time Grand Slam Champion.





#NovakDjokovic #USOpen #Tennis





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3hxr5u-novax-novak-djokovic-wins-moderna-sponsored-u.s.-open.html