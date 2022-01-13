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The Earth Battery. This video claims a decent amount of electricity from the ground and magnets.
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167 views • January 13, 2022
This video claims a decent amount of electricity from the ground and magnets.
Earth Battery
archiving this from YT
I wonder what would happen if you combined an Atmospheric Generator with an Earth Battery.
What if you tune it, layer in all the harmonics you can find, and pulse the resultant frequency to charge a battery or to a TRAWOGER Pyramid to charge a battery bank. I wonder what % of household power that would generate.
Earth Battery
archiving this from YT
I wonder what would happen if you combined an Atmospheric Generator with an Earth Battery.
What if you tune it, layer in all the harmonics you can find, and pulse the resultant frequency to charge a battery or to a TRAWOGER Pyramid to charge a battery bank. I wonder what % of household power that would generate.
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